Advertisement

You have until midnight to apply for the Expanded Child Tax Credit

FILE - In this March 22, 2013, file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
FILE - In this March 22, 2013, file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Any family that hasn’t filed a tax return but still qualifies for the Expanded Child Tax Credit has until midnight tonight to apply.

The monthly payment gives parents up to $300 for each child ages five and younger, and up to $250 for each child ages six to 17.

It is only in effect for 2021.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the expanded child tax credit became a monthly payment rather than an annual tax credit.

According to the Maine Center for Economic Policy, the new format has allowed more Maine families to benefit.

<There are a lot of benefits the government has brought to citizens and residents of this country, and in Maine in particular, over the last year in responding to the COVID crisis. And, unfortunately, if you haven’t filed your taxes, there are parts of those benefits that you’re left out of. So, the child tax credit is an opportunity for you to get a check in your bank account on a regular basis.>

If you miss Monday night’s deadline, Arthur Phillips says your best chance to get future payments is if President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill passes.

He says that bill would continue the child tax credit payments past December.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus

Latest News

MDI YMCA
MDI YMCA has a new chief executive officer
Care Cart at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
EMMC’s new ‘Care Cart’ brings extra amenities to patients and staff
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story
Maine roads
Maine senators celebrate signing of infrastructure bill