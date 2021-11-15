You have until midnight to apply for the Expanded Child Tax Credit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Any family that hasn’t filed a tax return but still qualifies for the Expanded Child Tax Credit has until midnight tonight to apply.

The monthly payment gives parents up to $300 for each child ages five and younger, and up to $250 for each child ages six to 17.

It is only in effect for 2021.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the expanded child tax credit became a monthly payment rather than an annual tax credit.

According to the Maine Center for Economic Policy, the new format has allowed more Maine families to benefit.

<There are a lot of benefits the government has brought to citizens and residents of this country, and in Maine in particular, over the last year in responding to the COVID crisis. And, unfortunately, if you haven’t filed your taxes, there are parts of those benefits that you’re left out of. So, the child tax credit is an opportunity for you to get a check in your bank account on a regular basis.>

If you miss Monday night’s deadline, Arthur Phillips says your best chance to get future payments is if President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill passes.

He says that bill would continue the child tax credit payments past December.

