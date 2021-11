Here are the results from our weekend WABI web poll (WABI TV)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here are the results from our weekend web poll- we asked if you thought Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self defense when he shot men during street unrest in Wisconsin.

We had 3,985 votes.

The majority saying yes that Rittenhouse acted in self defemse, that was 64% of the vote.

36% voted no.

