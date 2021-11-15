Advertisement

UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus

Suspect described as 6′ tall, wearing dark clothes and gloves
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine police issuing an alert after a reported assault on the Orono campus.

It reportedly happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. in the East Annex area. The report came in to UMaine police about an hour and a half later.

According to UMaine police, a man grabbed a woman from behind, threatened her with an unknown object, pushed her to the ground and ran off. She did not know who the suspect was.

He is described as 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call UMaine police at 581-4040.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14,...
UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Quirk Senior retired in 2005 after more than 50 years in the auto industry.
Quirk Auto Group founder, John Quirk Sr. dies at 89 years old

Latest News

Here are the results from our weekend WABI web poll
Weekend Web Poll Results
Money
Starting today, more than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payments
Freeport elementary school shifting to remote learning today
Gardiner Middle School closed today due to COVID