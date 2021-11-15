UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus
Suspect described as 6′ tall, wearing dark clothes and gloves
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine police issuing an alert after a reported assault on the Orono campus.
It reportedly happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. in the East Annex area. The report came in to UMaine police about an hour and a half later.
According to UMaine police, a man grabbed a woman from behind, threatened her with an unknown object, pushed her to the ground and ran off. She did not know who the suspect was.
He is described as 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call UMaine police at 581-4040.
