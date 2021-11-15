Rain & Snow This Morning, Drier This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of low pressure will move through the state today. This will bring us some rain and snow this morning. Precipitation will be in the form of rain for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with snow or mixed rain/snow to the north. Light accumulations are possible across the north. Steadier precipitation will taper off by later this morning and early this afternoon followed by mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. A few rain and snow showers will remain possible across the north through the evening hours. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Drier weather is expected tonight. A few rain/snow showers will be possible across the north early tonight otherwise expect skies to turn partly cloudy for the night. Lows will drop to the mid-20s to low 30s.

High pressure will build into the region Tuesday bringing us a drier and brighter day. Low pressure will be over the Maritimes while the area of high pressure builds into New England. This will result in a gusty west/northwest wind Tuesday with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday too with highs in the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. The cooler air combined with the gusty west/northwest wind will make for a chilly day statewide. Wednesday will be a decent day with increasing clouds as a warm front approaches from the west. Temperatures will remain cool Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. The warm front will lift into the state later Wednesday night bringing us a chance for some rain and snow showers. The warm will push north of Maine Thursday allowing warmer air to move into the state. Rain and snow showers during the morning will change to all rain showers for the afternoon as the warmer air takes over. Temperatures on Thursday will be well above average with highs mainly in the 50s. A cold front will cross the state later Thursday night into Friday morning with a round of rain showers as it moves through. Cooler and drier air will move in behind the front for the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Rain & snow likely this morning then mostly cloudy with a few rain/snow showers possible this afternoon, mainly across the north. Highs between 38°-47°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 26°-32°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs between 35°-45°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Rain showers likely, mainly during the morning. Rain/snow showers likely north and west of Bangor. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

