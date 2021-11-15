BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI YMCA has a new chief executive officer.

Boston-native Ann Tikkanen takes over the position after serving for 22 years at the YMCA of Greater Boston in a variety of senior roles.

Tikkanan has been vacationing on MDI since she was a child and says she’s thrilled to now be a permanent resident.

”It’s been really fantastic because the challenges at the highest level are pretty much the same. We are trying to be really good stewards of the environment as well as the community,” said Tikkanen.

The MDI YMCA is getting ready to expand its programming for the winter and is also hiring for multiple positions.

For more information, visit https://www.mdiymca.org/

