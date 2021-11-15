Mask-shredding ex-Senate hopeful due in court in gun case

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - A former U.S. Senate candidate is due in court in Maine for a hearing about allegations he pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer.

Max Linn ran as a conservative independent in a 2020 Senate race that was won by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

He gained notoriety for his antics during the debates, including a stunt in which he cut up a mask from the podium.

A former assistant brought a protection order against Linn this fall.

The case is due for a hearing in an Ellsworth court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.