Mask-shredding ex-Senate hopeful due in court in gun case
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - A former U.S. Senate candidate is due in court in Maine for a hearing about allegations he pointed a gun at a former campaign staffer.
Max Linn ran as a conservative independent in a 2020 Senate race that was won by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.
He gained notoriety for his antics during the debates, including a stunt in which he cut up a mask from the podium.
A former assistant brought a protection order against Linn this fall.
The case is due for a hearing in an Ellsworth court on Wednesday.
