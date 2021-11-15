Maine senators celebrate signing of infrastructure bill

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday.

Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are celebrating the signing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It’s set to bring $1.3 billion to Maine for federal-aid highway apportioned programs over five years.

“This is the largest investment in America’s infrastructure since the Eisenhower administration built the interstate highway system in the 1950s. That’s how significant this bill is,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“It is what they say it is, it’s infrastructure. It’s the basic building blocks that allows our society to thrive and compete,” said Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

The bill also sets aside $225 million for bridge construction, maintenance, and repair and $250 million to improve public transportation.

King says this bipartisan effort will bring incredible change to Maine communities.

“It’s hard to get two-thirds agreement down here on what time it is let alone something like a bill of this magnitude, but I think what it says is there’s nothing partisan about fixing the pot holes or repairing a bridge or providing broadband to people across your state,” said King.

King and Collins highlighted the $300 million investment to expand high speed internet services throughout the state.

“During the pandemic, we learned how important high speed internet was for employment, for education, for healthcare, and it’s going to become increasingly important,” said Collins.

King says not only is access crucial in the 21st century, but also affordability.

“You can have the wire going by your house, but if it’s at a cost you can’t reach, then you might as well not have it,” said King.

Collins says the bill demonstrates what can be done when lawmakers are willing to work across the aisle.

“This bill shows what Congress can do if we put aside partisan disputes and focus on practical problems that are facing American families,” said Collins.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.