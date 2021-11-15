Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others

PHILLIPS, Maine (AP) — Police say a single-vehicle crash killed a Maine teenager and seriously injured two others.

Police said the crash happened on Sunday morning in Phillips.

They said the crash was still being investigated, but appeared to happen when a vehicle went off the roadway and struck several trees.

The crash killed a 15-year-old from Dixfield who was not identified by police.

The driver and another passenger were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

