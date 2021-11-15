Advertisement

Healthy Acadia getting federal funding for PROSPER initiative

PROSPER initiative
PROSPER initiative(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia is getting federal funding in support of an initiative designed to help women in Downeast Maine with substance use disorder who are pregnant or parenting.

The “PROSPER” initiative will be implemented across Hancock and Washington counties in partnership with numerous organizations, including Northern Light hospitals and MDI Hospital.

The PROSPER initiative aims to improve care coordination while also creating a team to provide guidance, education, advocacy, and referrals to clients.

It will also provide training to professionals, families, and community members to help with the specific needs of pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorder.

”When faced with a substance use disorder, and pregnancy and/or just having a child, there can be stigma around having a substance use disorder. Often these women feel isolated and scared, quite frankly, to receive the help that they need. So, PROSPER allows them to feel heard, and connected to, and supported in their journey towards pregnancy and substance abuse treatment,” said Caroline Bloss, Healthy Acadia Recovery Programs manager.

For more information on the initiative, visit healthyacadia.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Red and blue lights
Maine crash kills teen, injures 2 others
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus

Latest News

FILE - In this March 22, 2013, file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
You have until midnight to apply for the Expanded Child Tax Credit
MDI YMCA
MDI YMCA has a new chief executive officer
Care Cart at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
EMMC’s new ‘Care Cart’ brings extra amenities to patients and staff
Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story