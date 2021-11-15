Healthy Acadia getting federal funding for PROSPER initiative

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia is getting federal funding in support of an initiative designed to help women in Downeast Maine with substance use disorder who are pregnant or parenting.

The “PROSPER” initiative will be implemented across Hancock and Washington counties in partnership with numerous organizations, including Northern Light hospitals and MDI Hospital.

The PROSPER initiative aims to improve care coordination while also creating a team to provide guidance, education, advocacy, and referrals to clients.

It will also provide training to professionals, families, and community members to help with the specific needs of pregnant and parenting women with substance use disorder.

”When faced with a substance use disorder, and pregnancy and/or just having a child, there can be stigma around having a substance use disorder. Often these women feel isolated and scared, quite frankly, to receive the help that they need. So, PROSPER allows them to feel heard, and connected to, and supported in their journey towards pregnancy and substance abuse treatment,” said Caroline Bloss, Healthy Acadia Recovery Programs manager.

For more information on the initiative, visit healthyacadia.org.

