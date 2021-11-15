Advertisement

Governor Mills in D.C. Monday for infrastructure bill signing

Governor Mills was invited by President Biden to attend.
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a consumer-owned utility in Maine.(wmtw)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills will be in attendance when President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday afternoon.

The gathering Monday on the White House lawn will include governors and mayors of both parties and labor and business leaders.

According to Governor Mills office- In Maine, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide an estimated:

  • $1.3 billion in highway and bridge program formula funding through Fiscal Year 2026, including an additional $50 million in Federal formula funding (representing a 25-percent increase) in the first year
  • $225 million in dedicated bridge funding through Fiscal Year 2026
  • $19 million across five years to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure
  • $241 million over five years to improve public transportation options
  • $74 million over five years to improve infrastructure at airports
  • At least $100 million to expand high-speed broadband across Maine

Furthermore, as a result of the bill, Maine can compete for $12.5 billion in funds from the Bridge Investment Program and $16 billion for major projects with substantial economic benefits.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14,...
UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Quirk Senior retired in 2005 after more than 50 years in the auto industry.
Quirk Auto Group founder, John Quirk Sr. dies at 89 years old

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 vaccination rates for Maine
Close to 71% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Here are the results from our weekend WABI web poll
Weekend Web Poll Results
UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus
Money
Starting today, more than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payments