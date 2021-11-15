Governor Mills in D.C. Monday for infrastructure bill signing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills will be in attendance when President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday afternoon.

The gathering Monday on the White House lawn will include governors and mayors of both parties and labor and business leaders.

According to Governor Mills office- In Maine, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide an estimated:

$1.3 billion in highway and bridge program formula funding through Fiscal Year 2026, including an additional $50 million in Federal formula funding (representing a 25-percent increase) in the first year

$225 million in dedicated bridge funding through Fiscal Year 2026

$19 million across five years to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure

$241 million over five years to improve public transportation options

$74 million over five years to improve infrastructure at airports

At least $100 million to expand high-speed broadband across Maine

Furthermore, as a result of the bill, Maine can compete for $12.5 billion in funds from the Bridge Investment Program and $16 billion for major projects with substantial economic benefits.

