Gardiner Middle School closed today due to COVID

Decision made after numerous positive cases in school community
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDINER, Maine (WMTW) - With one-quarter of the student body in quarantine, Gardiner Middle School will be closed Monday.

Superintendent Patricia Hopkins made the announcement in a letter to parents Sunday evening.

Hopkins says the decision is based on a shortage of staff and numerous positive COVID-19 cases impacting the school community.

“Tomorrow (Monday) we will assess our ability to continue providing in-person instruction or whether the building will need to operate in “Red” (or remotely) for a period of time,” Hopkins wrote.

“On numerous occasions, students have come to school when they are sick. Respectfully, if your child displays any of the following symptoms, please keep them home from school and call your health care provider to discuss testing options,” Hopkins added.

Hopkins said families will receive additional communication as soon as decisions are made.

