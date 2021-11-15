Freeport elementary school shifting to remote learning today

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - An elementary school in Freeport is shifting to remote learning for at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mast Landing School, serving grades three to five, saw eight new cases of the virus last week.

In a letter to parents this weekend, superintendent Becky Foley said RSU 5 has seen 20 positive cases in the last two weeks.

“Due to these increased numbers and in consultation with the CDC, Mast Landing School will have remote learning next week (November 15-19). Pooled testing continues to go well in all of our schools. I encourage everyone to consider this option,” Superintendent Foley wrote.

At the same time, Foley says slots are fully booked for vaccination appointments at the Freeport Community Center where the district has a partnership for student vaccinations.

The superintendent is directing families to community clinics at Coffin Elementary School in Brunswick.

