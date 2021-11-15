Advertisement

Freeport elementary school shifting to remote learning today

Remote learning expected to last at least one week
(KLTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - An elementary school in Freeport is shifting to remote learning for at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mast Landing School, serving grades three to five, saw eight new cases of the virus last week.

In a letter to parents this weekend, superintendent Becky Foley said RSU 5 has seen 20 positive cases in the last two weeks.

“Due to these increased numbers and in consultation with the CDC, Mast Landing School will have remote learning next week (November 15-19). Pooled testing continues to go well in all of our schools. I encourage everyone to consider this option,” Superintendent Foley wrote.

At the same time, Foley says slots are fully booked for vaccination appointments at the Freeport Community Center where the district has a partnership for student vaccinations.

The superintendent is directing families to community clinics at Coffin Elementary School in Brunswick.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14,...
UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Quirk Senior retired in 2005 after more than 50 years in the auto industry.
Quirk Auto Group founder, John Quirk Sr. dies at 89 years old

Latest News

Here are the results from our weekend WABI web poll
Weekend Web Poll Results
UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus
Money
Starting today, more than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payments
Gardiner Middle School closed today due to COVID