Faith-based group likely to resettle 100 Afghans in Maine

Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A humanitarian group has resettled at least 68 Afghans in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports Catholic Charities Maine has been working to resettle Afghans who have family ties in the southern part of the state.

The effort is a small piece of the work to resettle tens of thousands of evacuees who were airlifted out of Kabul and taken to military bases in the U.S.

Hannah DeAngelis, director of refugee and immigration services at Catholic Charities, said the agency has an allocation of 100 evacuees and is almost certain to reach it by the end of the year.

