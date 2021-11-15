EMMC’s new ‘Care Cart’ brings extra amenities to patients and staff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It can be tough staying in a hospital right now with limited visitation and not much to do.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has a new program to bring a bit more joy in the form of the “care cart.”

The cart is ‘hospitality on wheels’ and will go to different floors of the hospital throughout the week bringing extra amenities to patients and staff.

Headphones, sleep masks, art supplies, card games, snacks and drinks are just some of the items on it.

Volunteers will also provide information about other services like therapy dogs and activity programs.

They’re also looking for ideas about what else might be good to carry on the cart.

”We’re not the ones sitting in the hospital room in the bed thinking of the things that we wish we had if we were on the other side. So we definitely welcome ideas. We have little comment cards on the cart so people can give us that feedback,” said Stacey Coventry, Northern Light EMMC Volunteer and Community Development Services director.

Individuals or businesses can donate to help keep the Care Cart stocked by shopping an Amazon wish list the hospital has set up.

They’re also looking for volunteers to bring the cart around.

