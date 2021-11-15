Dexter Tigers emerge victorious in 8-Man Small School State Football Championship

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Dexter Tigers are 8-Man Small School State Champions in their first season at that level after an incredible 34-30 win over the Maranacook Black Bears on Saturday in Portland.

The Tigers defeated Maranacook on final play to win, 34-30, on Saturday in Portland (WABI)

The Red and White’s defense made enough plays and the Tigers triumphed thanks to last-second heroics from Bryce Conn0r and Avery Gagnon. Gagnon went from play-action blocker to hauling in the game-winning score after the play was meant to flow the other way.

“I cut back across the field going to the right, breaking tackles, no one’s on him so I hit him and he got into the end zone. It’s a crazy ending,” said Connor, junior quarterback/linebacker.

“I was getting ready to block for him, but then he started throwing the ball to me. I just got ready for it, caught it, found my way to the end zone, and started going crazy,” said Gagnon, senior running back/linebacker.

It’s the Tigers’ first state title since 1987, and the players said they couldn’t be happier.

“It’s all been crazy, and then leading up to this and coming home with the gold ball, I’ll never forget that,” said Connor.

“It is probably the best feeling and emotion that I’ve ever felt. It’s just crazy. This town prides itself on its football team, and to bring the gold ball home for the first time in quite a few years, it’s a great accomplishment,” said Gagnon.

Tiger fans welcomed the team back to Dexter with a parade escort after the win.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.