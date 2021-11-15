Decision coming on whether to allow Maine shrimp fishing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An oversight board is slated to make a decision next month on whether to allow shrimp fishing off New England this winter.

The fishery, based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013.

An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to decide whether to allow a shrimp season at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 17.

Recent science about the status of the shrimp population in the Gulf of Maine is not encouraging.

Scientists have also said recently that warming waters led to increased predation from a species of squid that feeds on shrimp.

