A Breezy & Chilly Day For Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move into the Canadian Maritimes. This will continue to produce a northwest flow that will spin in clouds for the first part of the night & snow showers across northern locations. Skies will be clearing for the second part of the night for areas away from the mountains. The mountains will continue to see clouds & scattered snow flurries through Tuesday. Lows tonight will range from the 20s to the north to near freezing along the coast. Winds will be out of the WNW around 10-20 mph.

As the low continues to move to our east on Tuesday, high pressure will start to build in from the west. The interaction between the high & low will tighten our pressure gradient producing breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the WNW gusting 20-30 mph. Most locations will have mostly sunny skies (exception is the mountains) and highs that will range from the 30s to the north to the mid 40s near the coast. With the breezy conditions & chilly temperatures, wind chill will come into play. At times, especially Tuesday morning & evening, it will FEEL like it is in the teens.

High pressure will stay in place for Wednesday. There will be more clouds as most will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A warm front will start to move through Wednesday night. Ahead of the front, snow showers will be possible. Behind the front, a warmer airmass will settle in for Thursday, this will change snow over into rain showers for Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon highs will be heading for the mid to upper 50s! The warm up is short lived as a cold front will cool us down for Friday & the weekend. It will also bring some showers by Friday morning. Expect breezy conditions Thursday & Friday.

For the weekend, high pressure builds in. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Watching an area of low pressure by next week that could bring more rain & even snow showers to the region.

TONIGHT: Clouds & flurries across the north, clearing skies elsewhere. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the low 30s. WNW wind around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, clouds over the mountains with some snow showers. Highs in the 30s & 40s. Breezy WNW wind with gusts near 30 mph will make conditions FEEL colder.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s. A few snow showers by the evening hours.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers in the morning followed by mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s. Breezy at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s & 40s.

