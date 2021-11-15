Black Bears win in quarterback Joe Fagnano’s return

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears moved to 5-5 on the season with Saturday’s 35-10 win over UMass.

Maine scored 35 unanswered points in Joe Fagnano’s return to action after falling behind, 10-0, after the first quarter.

“I liked that we were resilient. It was a really poor start to the game, obviously. We didn’t play very well out of the gate. We’ve got to clean that up, but I thought that we responded and got it going offensively,” said Nick Charlton, head coach.

Charlton was impressed with Fagnano’s performance in his first game back, given what the Minutemen had to throw at him.

“It was a very good defensive front. That was probably one of the best we’ve played all year, if not the best. We’re going against another good one this week. I think that Joe gets us in the right play, understands the operation, and did a really good job making plays,” said Charlton.

Maine finishes the regular season next week with a trip to New Hampshire.

