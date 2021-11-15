Advertisement

Bangor man hopes to reach others with recovery story

Ken Hutchings talking with WABI TV5 reporter Brittany McHatten
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As one Bangor man prepares to mark three years of recovery, he’s sharing his story in the hopes of reaching others.

“It’s like a nightmare. One day you’re fine, and the next day you could be in a hole,” said Ken Hutchings.

Hutchings’ nightmare started in 2016. He says a fall down a fire escape resulted in a back injury.

“When I got out of the hospital, they had prescribed me medication for my back, which was pain medicine,” said Hutchings. “When I went to stop taking it a few months after, I was too far gone into it.”

That began Hutchings’ battle with addiction.

“I knew I was at my rock bottom. I had been in and out of jail 10 times within a year and a half, and in and out of hospitals,” said Hutchings.

He says it was during one of those stints at the Hancock County Jail that he realized he needed help.

“I can remember it to this day,” said Hutchings. “I was sitting there talking to a couple of the other guys, and I said, ‘You know, this is crazy. I’ve gotta change my life.’”

In January 2018, Hutchings entered a rehab facility in Rockland. Later that year, after completing treatment through Wellspring in Bangor, he landed at a Fresh Start Sober Living home.

“I just feel 10 times better. I feel like I’m in Heaven now,” said Hutchings.

He now works as a house manager for Fresh Start, which is preparing to open its ninth house in the greater Bangor area.

“I’ve seen so many people that’ve come in and turned their lives around,” he said. “If it wasn’t for coming here and being around other people with the same problems with addiction, I myself think I would probably be dead, and if not dead then in prison.”

While he used to dream of being a police officer or firefighter, Hutchings has found another way to serve his community.

“I just want to keep giving back and doing service work. Service work’s a big thing. Giving back, it makes the person feel better, and at the same time they’re helping somebody else,” Hutchings said.

It’s not just his Fresh Start Sober Living family that keeps Hutchings in recovery. He says he’s regained a wonderful relationship with his parents and his two daughters.

But most importantly, he does it for himself.

“Now I just push forward every day. It’s just part of recovery,” he said.

Hutchings says anyone who wants to talk is welcome to reach out to him at hken494@gmail.com or 249-8869.

For more information on Fresh Start Sober Living, visit their website.

UMaine Police issue alert regarding reported assault on campus

