Advertisement

Westbrook police announce large drug seizure

Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of marijuana prepared for sale, cocaine, MDA, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, pills such as Oxycodone, steroids, and gabapentin.(Westbrook Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - The Westbrook Police Department announced a large drug seizure Saturday.

The department says officers were conducting an investigation at a private home but declined to provide a location.

Police also did not announce any arrests in connection with the discovery.

Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of marijuana prepared for sale, cocaine, MDA, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, pills such as Oxycodone, steroids, and gabapentin.

Police say they also recovered an AR-15 rifle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

$4,000 in cash, which police believe came from drug proceeds, was also taken.

“The Westbrook Police Department is deeply committed to keeping our City safe. The dedicated work of our Officers has once again benefited our City and our Community,” the department said in a post.

Westbrook police said because their investigation is ongoing they cannot release further information right now.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Hit-and-run in Hermon sends boy to hospital
One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Hermon crash closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Folks gathered in Bangor and Lewiston on Saturday to rally for the Build Back Better Act.
Group rallies for Build Back Better Act in Bangor, Lewiston
Rain, wind and light snow overnight
The annual cider and cheese festival is back this weekend in Ellsworth!
Annual cider and cheese festival this weekend in Ellsworth
Man hospitalized after Rockport crash