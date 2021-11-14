Advertisement

UMaine gets help to continue studying baby lobsters

The health of baby lobsters is important because it gives clues about the future of the lobster population.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (AP) - Maine’s flagship university is getting about $400,000 from the federal government to expand its long-standing research focusing on baby lobsters. University of Maine scientists, including marine researcher Richard Wahle, have studied larval lobsters for years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Grant American Lobster Initiative is providing the money to study the larval lobsters and their food supply.

