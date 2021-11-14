Advertisement

Teens at local church volunteer at food drive

Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held their Second Sunday Food Drive Sunday afternoon.
Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held their Second Sunday Food Drive Sunday afternoon.(Owen Kingsley)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of teens at a local church are taking over a monthly food drive that has been a staple in the community since the pandemic began.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held their Second Sunday Food Drive on Sunday afternoon.

A tradition now almost two years old.

This food drive offers drive by donations outside their church on Park Street.

We have covered their monthly efforts often in the past but now they have half a dozen dedicated area teens running the show.

And the food drive continues to be essential.

”They wanted to do something out in the community. Most of the time they’re excited about doing great stuff out in the community for folks that come by. I think there was 360 pounds of food we picked up last month. I was like wow that was really heavy,” said Karen Childs, Second Sunday Food Drive Organizer.

The church is also running a raffle that could win you $5,000.

Tickets are being sold over the phone until December 4th at noon.

For details about the raffle and how to buy tickets, please visit uubangor.org/raffle2021 or call (207) 947-7009.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Change this caption before publishing
Hit-and-run in Hermon sends boy to hospital
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Hermon crash closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure

Latest News

A food pantry is opening in Old Town just in time for the holiday season.
Food pantry set to open in Old Town, looking for donations
Light snow, rain showers tonight
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Folks gathered in Bangor and Lewiston on Saturday to rally for the Build Back Better Act.
Group rallies for Build Back Better Act in Bangor, Lewiston