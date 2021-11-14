Teens at local church volunteer at food drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of teens at a local church are taking over a monthly food drive that has been a staple in the community since the pandemic began.

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held their Second Sunday Food Drive on Sunday afternoon.

A tradition now almost two years old.

This food drive offers drive by donations outside their church on Park Street.

We have covered their monthly efforts often in the past but now they have half a dozen dedicated area teens running the show.

And the food drive continues to be essential.

”They wanted to do something out in the community. Most of the time they’re excited about doing great stuff out in the community for folks that come by. I think there was 360 pounds of food we picked up last month. I was like wow that was really heavy,” said Karen Childs, Second Sunday Food Drive Organizer.

The church is also running a raffle that could win you $5,000.

Tickets are being sold over the phone until December 4th at noon.

For details about the raffle and how to buy tickets, please visit uubangor.org/raffle2021 or call (207) 947-7009.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.