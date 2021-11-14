Mostly cloudy today; light snow, rain showers overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Another low will track across the region Sunday night into Monday morning. Additional light snowfall is expected in western and northern Maine, with rain showers again elsewhere. A few lingering snow and rain showers are possible on Monday as the low departs.

High pressure will take control and keep conditions relatively calm for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another low pressure system will bring additional chances for rain and snow Wednesday night through Thursday night.

A few lingering rain and snow showers are possible on Friday as the low departs. High pressure will move in behind this low and stick around through Saturday, bringing mostly sunny and calm conditions for the start of the weekend.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 39-49°. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers will move in after 11 p.m. Snow showers will be located in western and northern Maine with rain showers everywhere else. Less than 0.5″ of snow is expected. Lows 29-40°. Calm wind.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering rain/ snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s inland with low 50s near the coast. West wind at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy, with west wind 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s inland to low 50s along the coast. South wind 5-10 mph. Snow showers are possible across northern Maine Wednesday night with rain showers farther south.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

