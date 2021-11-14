Maine warns of misleading mailing targeting corporations

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s secretary of state is warning businesses of a misleading solicitation that is targeting companies by asking them for a fee.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the solicitation is from a group that calls itself “C.F.S.” that sends materials that resemble the Maine Division of Corporations’ annual report form.

Bellows says the mailings offer to file annual reports for a $185 fee.

Bellows says the solicitation is not recognized by the state and does not come from a state agency.

