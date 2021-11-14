Advertisement

Maine warns of misleading mailing targeting corporations

Maine’s secretary of state is warning businesses of a misleading solicitation that is targeting...
Maine’s secretary of state is warning businesses of a misleading solicitation that is targeting companies by asking them for a fee.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s secretary of state is warning businesses of a misleading solicitation that is targeting companies by asking them for a fee.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the solicitation is from a group that calls itself “C.F.S.” that sends materials that resemble the Maine Division of Corporations’ annual report form.

Bellows says the mailings offer to file annual reports for a $185 fee.

Bellows says the solicitation is not recognized by the state and does not come from a state agency.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Hit-and-run in Hermon sends boy to hospital
One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Hermon crash closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure
Folks gathered in Bangor and Lewiston on Saturday to rally for the Build Back Better Act.
Group rallies for Build Back Better Act in Bangor, Lewiston
Rain, wind and light snow overnight
The annual cider and cheese festival is back this weekend in Ellsworth!
Annual cider and cheese festival this weekend in Ellsworth