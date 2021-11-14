Advertisement

Food pantry opens in Old Town

A food pantry is opening in Old Town just in time for the holiday season.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A food pantry is opening in Old Town just in time for the holiday season.

The Caring Community Cupboard will open Tuesday, November 23rd to fundraise for the grand opening, organizers held a 5k fun run at the Old Town YMCA Sunday morning.

This food pantry will fill an important role in helping alleviate local food insecurity.

“People need a little bit of help. there is a lot of food insecurity in this whole country, and there is a lot in this location,” said Linda Bryant, Director of the Caring Community Cupboard.

The Caring Community Cupboard will be partnering with the Old Town Police Department next Saturday to host a turkey drive at the Old Town Hannaford, where they will be accepting donations.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, you can reach out to Caring Community Cupboard on Facebook.

If you’re in need of food assistance, the cupboard will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

