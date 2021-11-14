Advertisement

Group rallies for Build Back Better Act in Bangor, Lewiston

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks gathered in Bangor and Lewiston on Saturday to rally for the Build Back Better Act.

They’re calling on Congress to pass the monumental legislation.

Folks gathered outside of Congressman Jared Goldens office on State Street in Bangor.

They’re asking for his support getting the nearly two trillion dollar bill across the finish line.

The bill contains tax credits and provisions aimed at lowering child care.

Jordyn Rossignol made her way down from Caribou to participate in the rally.

She runs a child care facility. She says many facilities like hers are being forced to shut down, saying the business model is broken.

