Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Change this caption before publishing
Hit-and-run in Hermon sends boy to hospital
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Hermon crash closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Westbrook police said in a Facebook post the seizure included an estimated $80,000 worth of...
Westbrook police announce large drug seizure

Latest News

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on...
1 killed, 1 injured in car blast at hospital in Liverpool, England
Light snow, rain showers tonight
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.
Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word