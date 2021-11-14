70.79% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 6,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 4,500 were booster shots.

70.79% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalizations have dropped slightly in Maine.

As of Sunday morning, 240 people were hospitalized with the virus, that down from 248 on Friday.

69 people are in critical care.

36 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

