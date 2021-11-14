Advertisement

70.79% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Maine CDC says

More than 6,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday, according to the...
More than 6,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 6,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 4,500 were booster shots.

70.79% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalizations have dropped slightly in Maine.

As of Sunday morning, 240 people were hospitalized with the virus, that down from 248 on Friday.

69 people are in critical care.

36 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
Change this caption before publishing
Hit-and-run in Hermon sends boy to hospital
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Hermon crash closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says
As millions prepare for the upcoming holidays, officials are concerned about a possible spike...
Health officials fear COVID-19 winter surge across US
Ten more deaths are being reported. Seven of them are from Cumberland County.
Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high in Maine