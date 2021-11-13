Rockport cyclists fill shelves of a local food pantry ahead of Thanksgiving

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A dedicated group of cyclists along the midcoast have made a tradition each year to stock the shelves of the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry.

The Maine Sport Outfitters 3rd Annual Turkey Ride.

Starting in Rockport Saturday, they ride across town while making a pitstop at Hannaford to gather supplies to donate.

“This event is like so much fun because it’s a wonderful group and the energy they bring to it is just incredible,” said Pauline Johnstone with the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry.

TV5 has been a part of the journey every year, from it’s humble beginning in 2019.

“It was 23 degrees. We had I think 20 riders and we had a lot of spirit but we were just trying to figure it out,” said Karla Doremus-Tranfield, Organizer for the turkey ride.

Since then the event has nearly doubled in cyclists.

Hannaford and Maine Sport Outfitters have stepped up in donating to the cause.

“There’s such a need and especially this year where food prices are going up and the grocery budget doesn’t stretch as far as it has in the past. To be able to give fresh turkeys to their clients is just amazing,” said Doremus-Tranfield.

“This year we’ve invited high school kids to come from the football team and National Honors Society. Maine Sports is picking up the cost for any turkeys that the kids can carry,” said Troy Curtis, CEO of Maine Sport Outfitters.

Folks with the pantry are always amazed at how much they get in donations each year.

“To be able to acquire this many turkeys for all of our clients is really a big deal. So we’re so, so appreciative of this effort,” said Johnstone.

“This is definitely one of the most pure, charitable events that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Curtis.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.