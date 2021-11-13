Advertisement

Registration begins for Special Olympics Maine Lobster Dip

Registration begins for Special Olympics Maine Lobster Dip
Registration begins for Special Olympics Maine Lobster Dip(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Registration is underway for the annual Special Olympics Maine Lobster Dip in Old Orchard Beach.

Each participant must register in advance and raise a minimum of $100.

Special Olympics Maine said this year has been trying due to the pandemic, so the support of Mainers is needed more than ever.

We’re coming into 2022 without a lot of the funding we typically have, so we’re hoping your viewers are going to get excited about this idea and really try to help us make this an incredibly successful event because it’s crucial more than ever,” said Lisa Bird, of Special Olympics Maine.

Last year’s event raised more than $105,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters
Vaccine
Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Crescent Lumber
Crescent Lumber gets new ownership

Latest News

Governor Mills has announced another wave of federal funding as part of her Maine Jobs and...
Governor Mills announces $20 million in federal funding to help lumber industry
Donations help move hall forward.
Hampden VFW undergoing overhaul, Bingo returns next week
Strong Winds & Heavy Rain For The First Part Of The Night
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter preparing for winter months