Quirk Auto Group founder, John Quirk Sr. dies at 89 years old

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The founder of the Quirk Auto Group, John Quirk Senior died Friday.

He was 89 years old.

Quirk Senior started the company Village Subaru in Bangor in 1973.

He and his sons launched numerous dealerships across the state and sold many popular car brands.

Quirk Senior retired in 2005 after more than 50 years in the auto industry.

His six sons continue to work for and run the company.

