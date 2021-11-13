Advertisement

Quieter Conditions For The Second Half Of The Night

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Curt Olson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has cleared the state & rain chances to diminish and winds will continue to die down. Still some gusts across parts of eastern & Downeast Maine could be upwards of 40 mph, but after midnight our winds should subside. A few scattered showers remain and those will come to an end just before midnight. Rest of the night will consist of clearing skies, but a lot of locations will be dealing with areas of fog into early tomorrow morning. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 30s & low 40s.

High pressure builds in for Saturday keeping skies mostly clear. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s. A quick moving low pressure system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring some areas some passing rain & even some snow showers in the mountains. A few higher elevations could see some light accumulations. By Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 40s & some low 50s.

A low pressure system over the Great Lakes looks to merge with another low moving up the east coast by Monday. This will bring the chance of rain showers from the foothills of the mountains towards the coastline. Locations in the mountains can expect a mix of rain & snow showers. Highs by early next will stay in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain clearing out & winds are dying down. Clouds will gradually clear with areas of dense fog. Lows will be in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sun by the afternoon. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s. Showers & even some flakes possible overnight. Winds out of the SE around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few AM showers & flakes. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible with some flakes in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters
Vaccine
Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
Crescent Lumber
Crescent Lumber gets new ownership

Latest News

SSE winds will gusts near 40-60 mph through the first half of the night. After 10 pm the winds...
Damaging Winds & Heavy Rain For The First Half Of The Night
Strong Winds & Heavy Rain For The First Part Of The Night
A southeast wind will be increasing this morning and become very gusty this afternoon and...
Moderate to Heavy Rain & Gusty Wind Likely Through This Evening
Strongest winds along the coast. Gusts could top out close to 60 mph. Downed tree limbs & power...
Increasing Clouds Tonight. Strong Winds & Heavy Rain By Friday Afternoon