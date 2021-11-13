Quieter Conditions For The Second Half Of The Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front has cleared the state & rain chances to diminish and winds will continue to die down. Still some gusts across parts of eastern & Downeast Maine could be upwards of 40 mph, but after midnight our winds should subside. A few scattered showers remain and those will come to an end just before midnight. Rest of the night will consist of clearing skies, but a lot of locations will be dealing with areas of fog into early tomorrow morning. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 30s & low 40s.

High pressure builds in for Saturday keeping skies mostly clear. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s. A quick moving low pressure system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring some areas some passing rain & even some snow showers in the mountains. A few higher elevations could see some light accumulations. By Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with seasonable highs in the mid to upper 40s & some low 50s.

A low pressure system over the Great Lakes looks to merge with another low moving up the east coast by Monday. This will bring the chance of rain showers from the foothills of the mountains towards the coastline. Locations in the mountains can expect a mix of rain & snow showers. Highs by early next will stay in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain clearing out & winds are dying down. Clouds will gradually clear with areas of dense fog. Lows will be in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sun by the afternoon. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s. Showers & even some flakes possible overnight. Winds out of the SE around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few AM showers & flakes. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible with some flakes in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

