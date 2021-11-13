Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office looking for information in hit-and-run collision Friday night in Hermon
If you have any information related to the incident, you’re asked to call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 945-4636.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A boy has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run collision.
The crash took place on Route 2 on Miller Hill just after 7 p.m.
According to a Facebook post from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a light-colored sedan headed towards Bangor struck one of the three boys walking along the road, and did not stop.
The Sheriff’s Office describes the boy’s injuries as “serious but non-life-threatening.”
