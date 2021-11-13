One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Outer Hammond Street between I-395 and Coldbrook Road is closed after a one-car accident involving a telephone pole.

That crash happened around 6 p.m.

According to officers on-scene, there were no injuries.

Hermon Fire officials add the car possibly hydroplaned.

Power companies are there working on the damaged utility pole.

The road had been open to single-lane traffic, but is now closed.

Officials urge drivers to take caution in dark, rainy conditions.

“A big thing in weather like this is we always want to make sure we’re slowing down, that we have good windshield wipers, and that our headlights are clean so we have good vision,” said Lieutenant Byron Oullette of the Hermon Fire Department.

Officials say the road will likely be closed overnight.

