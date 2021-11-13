Nice today; light rain, snow showers overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A small area of high pressure will allow for mostly sunny conditions today. A low will track across the state tonight. Gusty winds will develop, with wind gusts to 30 mph possible. Cooler air will also filter in. Light snow showers are expected across western and northern Maine with rain showers elsewhere.

Rain, snow and gusty winds will move out on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 40s. Another low will track across the region Sunday night. Additional light snow fall is expected in western and norther Maine, with rain showers again elsewhere. A few lingering snow and rain showers are possible on Monday as the low departs.

High pressure will take control and keep conditions relatively calm for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another low pressure system will bring additional chances for rain and snow Wednesday night through Thursday night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 48-56°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain is expected this evening will change over to snow in western and northern Maine. Less than 1″ of snow is expected, but there could be pockets of heavier amounts. Lows 34-40°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 40-50°. West wind 5-15 mph. Snow will move in late Sunday evening for western and northern Maine and rain showers everywhere else. Additional snow accumulations will be less than 1″.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering rain/ snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s inland with low 50s near the coast. Wind becoming west at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy, with west wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s inland to low 50s along the coast. Wind becoming south at 5-10 mph. Snow showers are possible across northern Maine Wednesday night with rain showers farther south.

