A man recovers in the hospital on Saturday after Rockport crash
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A man is recovering in the hospital Saturday after a crash in Rockport.
According to the Village Soup, the driver of a pickup truck hit a tree near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Rockland Street shortly before eight this morning.
The man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center.
The man’s name has not been released.
