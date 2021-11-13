Advertisement

A man recovers in the hospital on Saturday after Rockport crash

(WPTA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A man is recovering in the hospital Saturday after a crash in Rockport.

According to the Village Soup, the driver of a pickup truck hit a tree near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Rockland Street shortly before eight this morning.

The man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center.

The man’s name has not been released.

