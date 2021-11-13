Maine CDC reports 825 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In its first case report since Thursday, the Maine CDC is reporting 825 new cases of COVID-19.

Ten more deaths are being reported, seven of them are from Cumberland County.

There were no updates by the Maine CDC on cases Friday because of Veterans Day.

Androscoggin and Oxford counties are recording 115 new cases each.

Penobscot has 87. Kennebec 59.

The Maine CDC says 34 cases have yet to be identified.

For the fourth day in a row, more than 10,000 coronavirus vaccinations were given out in Maine.

More than 8,300 of those are booster shots.

70.79% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, 248 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

72 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

On Friday, the number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a new record high.

The previous high for hospitalizations was 235 set on Sept. 25.

