Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bangor’s City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

46-year-old Sarah Dubay was in her first term on the City Council.

According to the Bangor Daily News, she disclosed her illness over the summer to her fellow council members and continued to do her job until the past several weeks.

Her friend Shelley Sund on the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, called her a role model with a large voice for citizens.

Dubay is survived by her husband Jeff.

