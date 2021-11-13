Annual cider and cheese festival this weekend in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The annual cider and cheese festival is back this weekend in Ellsworth!

The festivities kicked off Saturday morning in Merrill Park just off Main Street.

Local farmers, craftsmen, and restaurateurs set up stands to pedal their wares.

Last year, the festival was completely virtual due to the covid-19 pandemic.

But artisans had a chance to make connections, give out samples, and sell their goods in-person Saturday morning.

The Sales and Distribution Manager of Fogtown Brewing told us just how important the festival is for local business.

“We’ve been involved with the cider and cheese festival since it began and it’s just been an important feature to help bring people to the area and the Down east area, especially outside of Acadia national park, which draws in so many more people. But oftentimes people skip over Ellsworth, Hancock, Blue Hill, all these beautiful little communities that just end up being driven right through. So we like to have something that brings people out and engage with the community,” said Kelsey Taylor, Sales and Distribution Manager of Fogtown Brewing.

There will be a virtual cider and cheese tasting Saturday night at 7:30 over Zoom.

