Advertisement

Annual cider and cheese festival this weekend in Ellsworth

The annual cider and cheese festival is back this weekend in Ellsworth!
The annual cider and cheese festival is back this weekend in Ellsworth!(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The annual cider and cheese festival is back this weekend in Ellsworth!

The festivities kicked off Saturday morning in Merrill Park just off Main Street.

Local farmers, craftsmen, and restaurateurs set up stands to pedal their wares.

Last year, the festival was completely virtual due to the covid-19 pandemic.

But artisans had a chance to make connections, give out samples, and sell their goods in-person Saturday morning.

The Sales and Distribution Manager of Fogtown Brewing told us just how important the festival is for local business.

“We’ve been involved with the cider and cheese festival since it began and it’s just been an important feature to help bring people to the area and the Down east area, especially outside of Acadia national park, which draws in so many more people. But oftentimes people skip over Ellsworth, Hancock, Blue Hill, all these beautiful little communities that just end up being driven right through. So we like to have something that brings people out and engage with the community,” said Kelsey Taylor, Sales and Distribution Manager of Fogtown Brewing.

There will be a virtual cider and cheese tasting Saturday night at 7:30 over Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Hit-and-run in Hermon sends boy to hospital
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high in Maine
One-car accident in Hermon closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Hermon crash closes down portion of Outer Hammond Street Friday night
Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown
Paris official says decision by town may have contributed to fire that killed boy
Paris official says decision by town may have contributed to fire that killed boy

Latest News

A man recovers in the hospital on Saturday after Rockport crash
One of Bangor's City Councilors died from lung cancer Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical...
Bangor City Councilor, Sarah Dubay, dies from lung cancer
A dedicated group of cyclists along the midcoast have made a tradition each year to stock the...
Rockport cyclists fill shelves of a local food pantry ahead of Thanksgiving
Quirk Senior retired in 2005 after more than 50 years in the auto industry.
Quirk Auto Group founder, John Quirk Sr. dies at 89 years old