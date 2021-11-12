Advertisement

‘Soups On’ at Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center

“Soup’s On” is free and open to anyone.
“Soup’s On” is free and open to anyone.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is bringing holistic cancer support programming from the Dempsey Center in Southern Maine to Hancock and Washington Counties.

On Monday, Beth Wright will virtually host Judy Donnelly, the Dempsey Center’s Nutrition Program Coordinator, for “Soup’s On,” a soup making demonstration, while a volunteer follows along in the Beth Wright Kitchen. Donnelly’s demonstration will be live streamed to a high-quality digital television screen with a built-in camera at Beth Wright so attendees at the Center will be able watch and interact in real-time.

”It’s very exciting because it’s bolstering what we do here,” said Beth Wright’s Program and Volunteer Coordinator Amy Kurman. “We have our programming already, right? But there’s certain things where we may have a void where we haven’t been able to get the present that we want. So, here they come, offering to fill those voids.”

For more information or to register, visit bethwrightcancercenter.org.

