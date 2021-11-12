Rain & Strong Wind Developing Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region today will push a cold front through the region later in the day and early tonight. Ahead of the front, we’ll see some moderate to heavy rain developing along with a gusty southeast wind. Rain will develop from west to east across the state later this morning through the afternoon then taper off by about midnight tonight for most locales as the front clears the state. Rainfall totals of .5″ to 1.5″ can be expected by later tonight. The wind will be an issue today as it is expected to be very gusty especially this afternoon and evening. We’ll have southeast wind today averaging about 10-25 MPH throughout the day with higher gusts expected. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties where gusts up to 50-60 MPH are possible. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Interior Downeast locales, Southern Penobscot County, and down through the Midcoast region where 40-50 MPH gusts are possible. Gusts to 30-40 MPH are possible across the rest of the state. Power outages will certainly be possible especially closer to and along the coast. The rain and wind will wind down quickly tonight as the cold front moves to our east. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight hours with lows dropping the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Drier and brighter weather returns to start the weekend Saturday as weak high pressure moves in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Another area of low pressure is forecast to move through the region Saturday night and early Sunday morning bringing us a chance for some rain showers during the overnight. The showers may actually fall as snow or mixed rain/snow especially across the north and in the higher elevations Saturday night with some light accumulations possible in the higher elevations. The majority of the shower activity will move out late Saturday night but a few rain or mixed rain/snow showers may linger across the north into Sunday morning. Otherwise expect a decent day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s to near 50°. We’ll see some more showers arriving for Monday. Precipitation will likely fall as mixed rain/snow across northern and western areas. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain developing later this morning through the afternoon from west to east across the state. Rain could be heavy at times this afternoon and evening. Southeast wind will increase to 10-25 MPH with gusts to 50-60 MPH possible along the coast, 40-50 MPH possible for Interior Downeast thru the Bangor area and gusts to 30-40 MPH possible across the remainder of the state. High temperatures will range from 48°-58°.

Tonight: Rain ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Diminishing wind early. Wind will turn to the west/northwest and diminish to 5-15 MPH. Lows between 39°-45°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: A few rain/snow showers possible early then a mix of sun and clouds and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Some mixed rain/snow showers possible across the north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

