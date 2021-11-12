Owner of The Fabric Garden is retiring after over 40 years in business

MADISON, Maine (WABI) -The owner of a fabric store in Madison has announced her retirement after 43 years in business.

“1978, my aunt Maury, my sister Beth and I opened The Fabric Garden.”

Michaela Murphy, better known as just Kala, has been sewing since the age of seven. She’s spent more than four decades running her own business.

“We’ve evolved and had to change with the times.”

From garment sewing to crafts to quilting, Kala and her staff have adapted to new trends and challenges.

“We went through recessions, we went through the beginning of Walmart coming in, which devastated a lot of small businesses.”

After a long and successful career she’s retiring and closing the store at the end of the year. She’s also offering big discounts as a thank you to her customers.

“I think the dumpster is almost full of empty bolts already.”

In addition to fabric and quilting supplies, Kala says the store started selling Janome sewing machines in 1984, which quickly became a big part of the business.

“We’ve become a top 25 dealer out of 700 in the country”

She can’t share many details yet, but says another Janome dealer will be opening in the same location not long after she shuts the doors on December 31st.

Pam Richards says she’s been coming to shop here for 15 years.

“They’re just always so welcoming and friendly to help. They have such a variety that no other place has. It’s one of my favorite shops, and it’s a sad day because they’re going to be closing. I know another shop is coming in, but it won’t be the same.”

Kala thanks her staff and says she’s grateful to have had a part in the countless creations of her customers.

“That sense of accomplishment and creativity from day one to the day we leave, that’s what I’m most proud of.”

