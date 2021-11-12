Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients

Maine (WMTW) - Northern Light Health is offering new technology that allows patients to access their vaccine records digitally.

Vaccination records are available as SMART Health Cards through Northern Light Health’s patient portal website and app.

It provides a QR code that when scanned, gives a patient’s name, birthday and vaccination status.

Northern Light officials said the technology will make providing COVID-19 vaccination status for travel or other events much easier for patients.

“It behooves people to call ahead and make sure they know what they need before they travel or before they go to a particular entertainment venue for what information they need. We’re delighted that we are able to provide something that does work with the SMART Health Card system, which is one of the most recognized and most acceptable,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Jarvis said people who don’t have a smartphone can print QR codes from the patient portal.

