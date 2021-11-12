Advertisement

New COVID vaccinations again top 10K in Maine

10,311 new doses Thursday, 10,183 new doses on Wednesday, 10,851 new doses Tuesday
(KWTX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - For the third day in a row, more than 10,000 new coronavirus vaccinations were given out in Maine.

According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, 10,311 new shots were administered Thursday. 10,183 were given out Wednesday and 10,851 on Tuesday.

7,346 of Thursday’s new shots are considered boosters for COVID.

70.57% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

There are no updates by the Maine CDC on cases because of Veteran’s Day yesterday.

At last report, 233 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

73 are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

