Advertisement

Maine’s vaccine mandate won’t include dental workers

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care providers will not include dental workers or emergency medical service personnel.

The state released the final version of the rules this week. Lots of EMS workers remain covered by another mandate from the Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Health care workers in the state had until Oct. 29 to comply with the mandate under the emergency version of the rules. The final version of the rules is a permanent part of the rules health workers in the state must comply with.

The mandate applies to workers at hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient surgery centers and other health facilities, the Portland Press Herald reported.

About 98% of the workers covered by the mandate had gotten their shots by the end of October, state officials said earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters
Vaccine
Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state

Latest News

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high in Maine
Federal dollars to help farmers manage stress
Paris official says decision by town may have contributed to fire that killed boy
Paris official says decision by town may have contributed to fire that killed boy
Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients
Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients