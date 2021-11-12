Hampden VFW undergoing overhaul, Bingo returns next week

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - For the past few weeks no one has gotten a Bingo in Hampden..

That’s because the weekly event has been on hold while the VFW gets a makeover..

As TV5 found out - next week - Bingo is back - and with it a fresh start for the hall.

“This post has been here since 1945,” said Jim Todd. “So, it has definitely needed some updating.”

Todd is an officer at the Hampden VFW.

“Totally redoing the walls, putting new sheet rock, paint, updating the lighting fixtures adding two windows to give us some great natural lighting,” he explained.

“A lot of people that we knew that had been here like, yeah, they really needed some help,” said Kristen Hickmon, works at the Lowe’s in Brewer. Their Heroes projects allow them to help out with things like this.

“So, materials is cost, usually each store gets about $2,500 cost to put together,” she explained. “Labor, we take some people from the stores or we can take what we call our give back time. So each full time associates gets eight hours to give back to the community how they want. So a lot of our guys in here today are doing that.”

“This has been incredible for us,” said Todd. “We’ve been trying to do this all on our own. And then it was just you know, through the generosity of a friend of ours from the posts reached out and said, hey Lowe’s is doing this. And so from then on it’s been incredible. We’ve had local contractors come in and say okay, this is what you’re doing. I’ll donate my time. So, they’re after hours coming after they’ve already worked a full day coming in and helping out so the whole community. It’s been unbelievable.”

Todd says this work to the hall is more than just a fresh coat of paint..

“We have a lot of different veterans from different campaigns so Korean War veterans, Vietnam War, and for them, they didn’t have the the counseling that we have today for those of us who are still serving,” said Todd. “So, for them, being able to have a gathering place to be able to come and just speak to other veterans. That’s counseling for them.”

The ultimate goal is to add a second floor to the VFW.

Their biggest fundraiser is Friday night Bingo - which does return a week from Friday.

It’s from 6 to 9 at 41 Canoe Club Road. It’s open to the public.

