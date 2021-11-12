‘Goldfinch Creamery’ opens in downtown Gardiner offering a taste of grandma’s kitchen

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) -There’s nothing quite like the smell of grandma’s kitchen.

Now you can get that same comfort in downtown Gardiner at a new hot chocolate and ice cream parlor, Goldfinch Creamery.

”I remember going to my grandmothers house and the feeling I would get walking in there. That was the feeling that I wanted.”

Hope Olivencia, a grandmother herself, opened Goldfinch Creamery as a comforting space to relax and have a special treat.

“And Gardiner was really lacking that kind of space.”

They held a ribbon cutting on November 3rd for the storefront at 318 Water Street.

“We’ve lived in Gardiner for the last 13 years and we loved the downtown and we just wanted to be part of it.”

It’s a family business with the staff being just her husband, two daughters, and son-in-law.

“It’s all the foods that I would cook for them at home.”

They make their own hot chocolate blend and serve Giffords ice cream.

“Then we have a lot of treats, lots of cookies that we bake, cinnamon rolls, different pastries.”

You can even head out the door with a meal for later.

“Kind of like someone packed a lunch for you. Soup, sandwich, cookies, and a drink.”

Everywhere you look you can find homemade products and art. There are even hidden secrets for kids to spot.

“We really did work hard to transform it into something special. We actually have an artist group coming on Friday. The library is going to do book clubs in this room. We’re going to do baby showers, bridal showers in this meeting room.”

Hope says she’s excited to be open and serving customers a special taste of home.

“I’ve worked 37 years in the quick service restaurant industry and I kind of got tired of it. Thought if I’m working that hard might as well work that hard for myself.”

They’re open daily from 10 to 8. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

