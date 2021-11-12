Advertisement

Foxcroft Academy putting perfect season on the line in state playoffs

Saturday’s kickoff between the Ponies and Oak Hill is set for 7 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies will be putting their perfect season on the line against Oak Hill tomorrow. Look for running back Jesse Drury to be a key factor in the Class D semifinal.

He said their unblemished record has been built with dedication in the weight room.

“We’ve had that as a collective team. During the games, we haven’t been the best at starting, but towards the end of the season we’re getting better at that. We’re looking forward to this game. I think we’re going to bring it with 100 percent effort, we’re excited,” said Drury, senior running back/linebacker.

