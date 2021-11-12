Advertisement

Federal dollars to help farmers manage stress

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (AP) - Maine is using a federal grant to try to help the state’s farmers deal with stress.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has given the state $500,000 toward the effort.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said Wednesday the grant would support the Maine Farmer and Rancher Stress Assistance Network.

Beal says farmers in Maine and beyond have had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, droughts and supply chain difficulties in recent months and years.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds charge 13 people in drug trafficking crackdown
Vaccine
Maine’s vax rate among top in nation, but cases stay high, why?
Maine Warden Service issue reminders for Maine hunters
Electrical power lines
Maine residents brace for power rate hikes over 60%
More than 500K Mainers set to receive $285 disaster relief payment from state

Latest News

Paris official says decision by town may have contributed to fire that killed boy
Paris official says decision by town may have contributed to fire that killed boy
Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients
Northern Light Health launches digital vaccine card for Maine patients
100-year-old WWII veteran Ed Hendrickson waves to parade-goers
Brewer WWII veteran takes part in parade ahead of 101st birthday
Bub ‘n Mutha’s is happy to support a better tasting meal, but its real mission is to help...
Bub’n Mutha’s of Winter Harbor making dry-rub to support Maine Veterans