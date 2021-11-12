Federal dollars to help farmers manage stress

Maine (AP) - Maine is using a federal grant to try to help the state’s farmers deal with stress.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has given the state $500,000 toward the effort.

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said Wednesday the grant would support the Maine Farmer and Rancher Stress Assistance Network.

Beal says farmers in Maine and beyond have had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, droughts and supply chain difficulties in recent months and years.

