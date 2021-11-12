Damaging Winds & Heavy Rain For The First Half Of The Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front continues to move eastwards across the state this evening. Periods of heavy rain & strong winds will be possible from 4 pm – 10 pm. Heaviest rainfall will be from a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Millinocket and south. These areas are could see upwards of 1.50″ of additional rain, lesser amounts north of the line. Some minor flooding will be possible as rainfall rates could exceed what drainage can handle.

Winds will also be increasing during the same timeframe. Some gusts near the coast could reach 60 mph, because of that, coastal Hancock & Washington counties are under a HIGH WIND WARNING. Inland areas can expect a SSE wind gusting near 40-50 mph. Parts of the Midcoast along with Penobscot & interior Hancock & Washington counties are under a WIND ADVISORY as gusts for these locations could be upwards of 50 mph. After 10 pm, the rain & wind will clear out.

SSE winds will gusts near 40-60 mph through the first half of the night. After 10 pm the winds should start to die down. (WABI)

Damaging winds expected along the coast as gusts up to 60 mph will be likely. Downed trees and power outages will be possible. (WABI)

Daytime hours during the weekend look to stay mainly dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s with Sunday having highs in the upper 40s & low 50s. A quick moving low pressure system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring some areas some passing rain & even some snow showers in the mountains. A few higher elevations could see some light accumulations.

A low pressure system over the Great Lakes looks to merge with another low moving up the east coast by Monday. This will bring the chance of rain showers from the foothills of the mountains towards the coastline. Locations in the mountains can expect a mix of rain & snow showers. Highs by early next will stay in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Strong winds & heavy rain until about 10 pm. After that expect mostly cloudy skies & diminishing winds. Lows will be in the upper 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sun by the afternoon. Winds die down. Highs in the 50s. Showers & even some flakes possible overnight. Winds out of the SE around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few AM showers & flakes. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible with some flakes in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s.

